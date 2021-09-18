Malaysia warns new Indo-Pacific pact may trigger nuclear arms race

World+Biz

Reuters
18 September, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 06:08 pm

Related News

Malaysia warns new Indo-Pacific pact may trigger nuclear arms race

Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines under an Indo-Pacific security partnership that has riled China

Reuters
18 September, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 06:08 pm
A Malaysian flag flies outside Prime Minister&#039;s office, in Putrajaya, Malaysia September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
A Malaysian flag flies outside Prime Minister's office, in Putrajaya, Malaysia September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia on Saturday expressed concerns that Australia's plan to build nuclear-powered submarines under a new pact with Britain and the United States could catalyze a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific region.

Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines under an Indo-Pacific security partnership that has riled China.

"It will provoke other powers to also act more aggressively in the region, especially in the South China Sea," Malaysia's Prime Minister Office said in a statement.

The statement did not mention China, but Beijing's foreign policy in the region has been increasingly assertive, particularly its maritime claims in the resource-rich South China Sea, some of which conflict with Malaysia's own claims.

"As a country within ASEAN, Malaysia holds the principle of maintaining ASEAN as a Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality (ZOFPAN)," the statement said.

Malaysia urged all parties to avoid any provocation and arms competition in the region.

Top News

Malaysia / Nuclear submarine deal / australia / USA / UK / china / Indo-Pacific Pact

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2h | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2h | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

8h | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents