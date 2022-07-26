Malaysia says Myanmar executions make 'a mockery' of ASEAN peace plan

World+Biz

Reuters
26 July, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 04:23 pm

Related News

Malaysia says Myanmar executions make 'a mockery' of ASEAN peace plan

Reuters
26 July, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 04:23 pm
Malaysia&#039;s Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a news conference after ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a news conference after ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Malaysia on Tuesday condemned Myanmar's junta for carrying out the execution of four pro-democracy activists, describing the action as a crime against humanity and appearing to make "a mockery" of a Southeast Asian-led peace plan.

Myanmar's military, which seized power in a coup last year, confirmed the country's first executions in decades, accusing the activists of aiding "terror acts" by a civilian resistance movement. 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah also questioned the timing of the executions, which came a week before a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The 10-member bloc, which has also condemned the executions, had been pushing for Myanmar to adhere to a five-point peace plan it agreed to last year.

Myanmar executes four democracy activists, drawing condemnation and outrage

"We looked at (the executions) as if the junta is making a mockery of the five-point consensus, and I think we really have to look at this very, very seriously," Saifuddin told a news conference.

Myanmar should not be allowed to send political representatives to any international ministerial level meetings, he said, widening Malaysia's previous call for junta officials to be barred from ASEAN summits until progress was made on the peace plan.

"We hope we have seen the last of the executions and we will try to use whatever channel that we can to try and ensure that this will not happen again," Saifuddin said, adding that Malaysia would seek to present a framework for the implementation of the peace plan at the ASEAN meeting.

ASEAN should also seek to engage Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) and National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC), a shadow administration outlawed by the country's military junta, he said.

Myanmar's junta has repeatedly called on countries not to engage with the NUG, which is made up members of the ousted administration and other military opponents that the junta has labelled as "terrorists".

In May, Saifuddin met his counterpart from the NUG on the sidelines of a summit in the United States, in the group's first open engagement with a Southeast Asian country.

Top News

Malaysia / Asian / Myanmar executions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

3h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

6h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

7h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

1h | Videos
Fishing becomes multi-crore business in Rajshahi

Fishing becomes multi-crore business in Rajshahi

2h | Videos
Why is VAT collection growth low?

Why is VAT collection growth low?

2h | Videos
Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December