Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

World+Biz

Reuters
05 February, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 02:00 pm

Related News

Malaysia ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

On Friday, Mahathir's office said the former premier had been allowed to go home this week even as he was receiving treatment at the hospital

Reuters
05 February, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 02:00 pm
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali spend time at their residence in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali spend time at their residence in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's 96-year-old former prime minister, has been discharged from the National Heart Institute, the hospital said on Saturday.

The country's longest-serving prime minister, who served for more than two decades in the top job, will have follow-ups for continuation of his medical treatment as required, the hospital said in a statement.

"He shall now continue recuperating at home," the hospital said.

Mahathir, still an active lawmaker, underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan. 8 and was re-admitted to the hospital later that month for treatment.

The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.

On Friday, Mahathir's office said the former premier had been allowed to go home this week even as he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

Top News

Malaysia / Mahathir / hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Be your own saviour. Photo: Farhana Fara

Unravelling the puzzle

3h | In Focus
No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

No more SUV, confirms Aston Martin’s CEO

53m | Wheels
Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Purple Sunbird: Petite, pretty and gifted to live in a crowded land

5h | Panorama
People of earlier generations recall the beautiful place that once was Dhaka before it dwindled into becoming the sprawling urban slum it is today. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Dhaka: Infuriating and yet throbbing in the soul

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Facebook loses daily users

Facebook loses daily users

1d | Videos
Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall

1d | Videos
Crying will reduce body fat!

Crying will reduce body fat!

1d | Videos
Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

5
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

6
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks