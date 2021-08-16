Malala breaks silence on Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

World+Biz

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 06:23 pm

Related News

Malala breaks silence on Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

"Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians," she tweeted

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 06:23 pm
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai pauses during an interview with Reuters at a local hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai pauses during an interview with Reuters at a local hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai has broken her silence about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to demand an "immediate ceasefire".

Malala Yousafzai, 24, was shot in the face by Taliban gunmen on a bus after speaking up in 2012, she has been a long-time advocate for women's rights to an education, reports the Daily Mail.

She was the youngest person to win a Nobel Peace Prize in 2014  for her advocacy. 

On Sunday she tweeted: "We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates."

"Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians," her tweet said.

Top News

Malala Yousafzai / KabulHasFallen / Afghanistan / Kabul / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

TBS Current Affairs: Remembering the Father of the Nation

13m | Videos
TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

TBS Stories: Colonel Jamil, a story of an unsung hero

18m | Videos
TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie