Malala breaks silence on Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai pauses during an interview with Reuters at a local hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai has broken her silence about the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to demand an "immediate ceasefire".

Malala Yousafzai, 24, was shot in the face by Taliban gunmen on a bus after speaking up in 2012, she has been a long-time advocate for women's rights to an education, reports the Daily Mail.

She was the youngest person to win a Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her advocacy.

We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates. Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians. — Malala (@Malala) August 15, 2021

On Sunday she tweeted: "We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates."

"Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians," her tweet said.