In major shift, Japan looking to accept more foreigners indefinitely

World+Biz

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 11:20 am

Related News

In major shift, Japan looking to accept more foreigners indefinitely

If the revision takes effect, such workers - many from Vietnam and China - would be allowed to renew their visas indefinitely 

Reuters
18 November, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 11:20 am
Workers from Thailand work at Green Leaf farm, in Showa Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, June 6, 2018. Picture taken June 6, 2018. Photo :Reuters
Workers from Thailand work at Green Leaf farm, in Showa Village, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, June 6, 2018. Picture taken June 6, 2018. Photo :Reuters

In a major shift for a country long closed to immigrants, Japan is looking to allow foreigners in certain blue-collar jobs to stay indefinitely starting as early as the 2022 fiscal year, a justice ministry official said on Thursday.

Under a law that took effect in 2019, a category of "specified skilled workers" in 14 sectors such as farming, construction and sanitation have been allowed to stay for up to five years, but without their family members.

The government had been looking to ease those restrictions, which had been cited by companies as among reasons that they were hesitant to hire such help.

If the revision takes effect, such workers - many from Vietnam and China - would be allowed to renew their visas indefinitely and bring their families with them, as the other category of more skilled foreigners are allowed to do now.

Immigration has long been taboo in Japan as many prize ethnic homogeneity, but pressure has mounted to open up its borders due to an acute labour shortage given its dwindling and ageing population.

"As the shrinking population becomes a more serious problem and if Japan wants to be seen as a good option for overseas workers, it needs to communicate that it has the proper structure in place to welcome them," Toshihiro Menju, managing director of think tank Japan Center for International Exchange, told Reuters.

The 2019 law was meant to attract some 345,000 "specified skilled workers" over five years, but the intake has hovered at around 3,000 per month before the Covid-19 pandemic sealed the borders, according to government data.

As of late 2020, Japan housed 1.72 million foreign workers, out of a total population of 125.8 million and just 2.5% of its working population.

Top News

Japan / foreigner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

15h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

15h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

16h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

3
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Photo/Courtesy
Telecom

Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes Guinness World Records