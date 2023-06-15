Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Mindoro, Philippines

World+Biz

Reuters
15 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 08:46 am

Related News

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Mindoro, Philippines

Reuters
15 June, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 08:46 am
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Mindoro, Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Mindoro, Philippines on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Mindoro / Phillipines / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

'Our main goal is to protect the lives and livelihoods of climate-vulnerable people'

37m | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Heatwave subsides, but does so our concern for greenery?

18h | Features
Although learning on screen may come with some distraction, online materials can provide opportunities for interactive learning experiences. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digital resources: Helps students excel or makes them lazy?

19h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

AI helps create last Beatles song

AI helps create last Beatles song

13h | TBS World
Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

Central bank plans policy rate hike in new monetary policy to tame inflation

16h | TBS Insight
Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

22h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

5
Photo: TBS
Economy

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

6
Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank
Banking

Cenbank questions Tk408cr shady loan deals of Shahjalal Bank