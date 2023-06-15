Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Mindoro, Philippines
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Mindoro, Philippines on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Mindoro, Philippines on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.