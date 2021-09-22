Macron expects 'concrete measures' from Biden call to rebuild trust

World+Biz

Reuters
22 September, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 06:58 pm

Related News

Macron expects 'concrete measures' from Biden call to rebuild trust

Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarine deal with Australia, causing Australia to scrap a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal

Reuters
22 September, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 06:58 pm
Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarine deal with Australia, causing Australia to scrap a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.
Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarine deal with Australia, causing Australia to scrap a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.
  • Macron/Biden call due on Wednesday
  • Last week, France pulled its ambassador from US
  • Comes amid row over Australia nuclear submarine deal

French President Emmanuel Macron will expect "concrete measures" from the United States to restore trust when he holds a call with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, said Macron's office.

Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarine deal with Australia, causing Australia to scrap a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

Macron's office added that the French president expected Biden to recognise, during their call, that consultations with allies should have been held before the decision was made over the submarines, and that the United States had to recognise the need for European sovereignty.

France's decision to remove its ambassador from Washington was the first time Paris had acted in such a way.

The rare decision taken by French President Emmanuel Macron was made due to the "exceptional gravity" of the matter, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said last Friday.

On Tuesday, Germany joined France in berating the United States for negotiating the security pact in secret with Australia and Britain, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable.

Top News / Europe / USA

French President Emmanuel Macron / Joe Biden / USA / France

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

23h | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly