Macron calls his dialogue with Putin substantive and rich

10 February, 2022, 11:40 am
On February 7, Macron arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin was back at the Kremlin in Moscow following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend during the Winter Olympics. Putin was hosting the prime meeting of the day Monday as his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was on a mission to de-escalate tensions. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, listens during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin was back at the Kremlin in Moscow following his diplomatic foray to get support from China over the weekend during the Winter Olympics. Putin was hosting the prime meeting of the day Monday as his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was on a mission to de-escalate tensions. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool)

French President Emmanuel Macron called his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this week "substantive and rich."

"It is necessary to work together in order to maintain stability, peace and reset confidence-building mechanisms. We are certain of it," Macron wrote on his Instagram.

He added that "the exchange of views in Moscow with the Russian leader was rich and substantive."

"I believe in the unity of Europe to which we should go together," the French leader noted. Focusing on the situation in Ukraine, he pointed out that it is necessary to advance in the implementation of the Minsk Agreements and nurture a broad, demanding, innovative dialogue, which will allow to build common guarantees." "Our objective: security for everyone," Macron added.

On February 7, Macron arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Putin. The talks between the two leaders lasted for more than five hours. The next day, the French president visited Kiev to meet Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The issues of European security in the context of relevant guarantees from the US and NATO for Russia and the Ukrainian crisis were discussed.

