Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil

World+Biz

Reuters
01 January, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 08:29 pm

Related News

Lula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil

Reuters
01 January, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 08:29 pm
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stands next to Sonia Guajajara, nominee for minister of Indigenous Peoples, during the presentation of the ministers nominated for his government at the transition government building in Brasilia, Brazil December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stands next to Sonia Guajajara, nominee for minister of Indigenous Peoples, during the presentation of the ministers nominated for his government at the transition government building in Brasilia, Brazil December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday under tightened security in the Brazilian capital following threats of violence by supporters of his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

The ceremony in Congress begins at 3 pm (1800 GMT), after which Lula will go the Planalto palace to don the presidential sash before a crowd of 30,000 supporters, while some 300,000 are expected to gather to celebrate on Brasilia's esplanade.

Lula, 77, narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned.

In his previous years as Workers Party (PT) president from 2003-2010, the former union leader lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty during a commodity boom that buoyed the economy.

Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil's stagnant economy while also uniting a country that has become painfully polarized under Bolsonaro.

"A lot is expected of Lula. He'll have the difficult mission to restore normality and predictability in Brazil, and above all to rapidly deliver results that improve the quality of life for its inhabitants," said Creomar de Souza, director of Dharma Political Risk consultancy in Brasilia.

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida on Friday, avoiding having to hand over the sash to his rival, whose victory he has yet to recognize, while also removing himself from any immediate legal risks related to his time in office.

His supporters have protested for two months that the election was stolen and called for a military coup to stop Lula returning to office in a climate of vandalism and violence.

One supporter was arrested for making a bomb that was discovered on a truck laden with aviation fuel at the entrance to Brasilia airport, and confessed he was seeking to sow chaos to provoke a military intervention.

In a thinly veiled dig, acting President Hamilton Mourao, who was Bolsonaro's vice president, criticized his former boss for failing to lead the country and allowing anti-democratic sentiment to thrive after his October defeat at the polls.

"Leaders who were supposed to reassure and unite the nation ... allowed silence or inopportune and deleterious protagonism to create an atmosphere of chaos and social disintegration," Mourao said in a speech on Saturday night.

Mourao defended Bolsonaro's four years in power for leaving a strong economy, but criticized environmental backsliding after deforestation in the Amazon reached a 15-year-high.

As tens of thousands of Lula supporters arrived in central Brasilia for Sunday's celebrations, authorities deployed 10,000 police and troops to reinforce security and search participants, who cannot bring bottles, cans, flag masts or toy guns. Carrying firearms by civilians was also temporarily banned.

Organizers said delegations from 50 nations and 19 heads of state and governments, including the king of Spain, have confirmed their attendance.

On Friday, before flying to Florida, Bolsonaro delivered a teary address to the nation in which he condemned the bomb plot as a "terrorist act" but praised his supporters who camped outside army barracks across the country calling for a coup.

Lula / Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

12h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

12h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

12h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

2h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

Operating profit growth is not the real condition of banks: Experts

1h | TBS Today
Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

Cloud Kitchen sales go up during New Year Eve

56m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh