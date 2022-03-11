Lukashenko claims Ukraine was preparing to strike not only Donbas, but also Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Ukrainian forces of having prepared to strike not only Donbas but also Belarus.
"If a preemptive strike hadn't been delivered six hours before the operation upon the positions, four positions, I'll show you, I've brought a map with me, they'd have attacked our troops, Belarusian and Russian ones, which were conducting exercises," Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.
"Again, they were preparing to strike not only Donbas, but they also formed positions to launch a strike upon Belarus," he said.