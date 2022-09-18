Loop Energy says new hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engine

World+Biz

Reuters
18 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 02:46 pm

Loop Energy says new hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engine

Reuters
18 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 02:46 pm
Cars drive in heavy traffic on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo
Cars drive in heavy traffic on the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Hydrogen fuel cell maker Loop Energy said on Sunday that its latest cell system can deliver better fuel economy than a diesel engine at current price levels.

The Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said that - based on a pan-European diesel cost of $1.91 per litre on September 5 and $10 per kg of hydrogen - a truck could travel just over 111 miles (179 km) on $100 worth of fuel using its new S1200 hydrogen fuel cell system versus a little over 109 miles for an equivalent diesel truck.

As the auto industry makes the shift to zero-emission electric vehicles, big freight truck makers like Daimler Truck and Volvo are investing heavily in hydrogen fuel cells to haul freight long distances because batteries weigh too much to make electric trucks viable.

Hydrogen fuel cells run hydrogen through a catalyst that produces energy and heat to power a small battery that drives the truck - the only emission from these cells is water.

Hydrogen fuel cells have faced two challenges for broad adoption: they have so far been less efficient than diesel and fuelling infrastructure in Europe is virtually non-existent.

Nyland said the new cell system essentially addresses the first of those challenges.

"This brings the future forward," Loop Energy Chief Executive Ben Nyland told Reuters. "This product delivers the economics that are needed for adoption today."

Nyland said that Loop Energy aims to provide the fuel cell system to startup truck makers and as part of hydrogen powertrains provided to big truck makers by major suppliers.

The company's biggest shareholder is US engine maker Cummins, which holds a more than 20% stake in Loop Energy.

Top News

Loop Energy / hydrogen fuel / diesel engine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5h | Mode
The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

21h | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

6h | Book Review
Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to maintain a mobile phone

How to maintain a mobile phone

6m | Videos
Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

Xi, Modi urge Putin to end Ukraine war

5h | Videos
Global recession will affect developing countries

Global recession will affect developing countries

5h | Videos
Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

4
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 