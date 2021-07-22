Life expectancy in US plunges due to pandemic

World+Biz

Hindustan tTimes
22 July, 2021, 08:40 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 08:42 am

Related News

Life expectancy in US plunges due to pandemic

A senior spokesperson for House speaker Nancy Pelosi and a White House official have tested positive for Covid-19. Both had been fully vaccinated.

Hindustan tTimes
22 July, 2021, 08:40 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 08:42 am
Life expectancy in US plunges due to pandemic

Life expectancy in the US fell by a year and a half in 2020 to 77.3 years, the lowest level since 2003, primarily due to deaths caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a US health agency said on Wednesday. It is the biggest one-year decline since World War II, when life expectancy fell 2.9 years between 1942 and 1943, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Elizabeth Arias, a CDC researcher who worked on the report, said, "It's sort of like we lost a decade."

New York City will require public hospital workers to get vaccinated or take a weekly test, mayor Bill de Blasio said. The order goes into effect on August 2 and will apply to the some 30,000 employees.

A senior spokesperson for House speaker Nancy Pelosi and a White House official have tested positive for Covid-19. Both had been fully vaccinated.

France launches vaccine pass as fourth wave hits

French cinemas, museums and sports venues began asking visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative test as the country, which is seeing a fourth wave, rolled out a vaccine passport system, known as "health pass".
 

Coronavirus chronicle

US / Life expectancy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

2d | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

TBS Stories: People with disabilities helpless during Covid-19 pandemic

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

6
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities