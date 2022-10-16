In letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi calls for communication, unity and cooperation - KCNA

World+Biz

Reuters
16 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:19 am

Related News

In letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi calls for communication, unity and cooperation - KCNA

Reuters
16 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 09:19 am
FILE PHOTO: North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong Un attends the 75th Founding Anniversaries of Mangyongdae and Kang Pan Sok Revolutionary Schools Marked with Grand Ceremony, in in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 12, 2022 by North Korea&#039;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends the 75th Founding Anniversaries of Mangyongdae and Kang Pan Sok Revolutionary Schools Marked with Grand Ceremony, in in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 12, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS

In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.

The letter was in response to congratulations Kim sent for the congress, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday. Xi is poised to win a third five-year term as General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party, the most powerful job in the country, at the congress.

Xi expressed willingness to strengthen the relationship between China and North Korea, and "make a great contribution to providing two countries and their people with greater happiness and defending peace and stability in the region and the rest of the world," North Korea state news agency KCNA said.

The reported expression of support comes as North Korea has tested a record number of ballistic missiles and has made preparations to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.

North Korea says its latest military activities, which have also included artillery drills and flights by warplanes, are in response to displays of force by South Korea and the United States, which have staged their own military drills to protest the North's tests.

When asked on Friday about the latest North Korean moves and South Korea's reactions, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called on all parties to prevent the situation from escalating and work towards creating the conditions for resuming dialogue.

 

Top News

china / north korea / Xi Jingping / kim jong un

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

1h | Panorama
A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

21h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

1d | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

19h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

12h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

12h | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

15h | Videos
Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back