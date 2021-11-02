'Let's not choose extinction' - what they said at UN climate talks

COP 26, a UN conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running during the first two weeks of November.

Here are some quotes from participants on Tuesday, Nov. 2:

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO PRIME MINISTER KEITH ROWLEY

"Let's work for survival of ours and all species. Let's not choose extinction."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"Let's end this great global chainsaw massacre by making conservation do what we know it can do and deliver long-term sustainable jobs and growth as well," he said after leaders pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation.

PALAU PRESIDENT SURANGEL WHIPPS JR

"Leaders of the G20, we are drowning and our only hope is the life-ring you are holding. You must act now. We must act together."

COSTA RICAN PRESIDENT CARLOS ALVARADO QUESADA

"If the world was a private company, imagine that for a minute, and the leaders of the world were to be different CEOs of the corporations, today we would all be fired."

"What is necessary in order for change to occur?"

DANISH PRIME MINISTER METTE FREDERIKSEN

"It is not a real choice. A green future is the only way forward, and we all need to ramp up ambitions."

"Of course, all countries need a fair chance and all countries need to take responsibility. The richest countries have to deliver on climate finance."

GHANAIAN PRESIDENT NANA AKUFO-ADDO

"The Almighty has blessed our lands with abundant natural resources and it would be wholly unfair for the world to demand that Africa abandons the exploitation of these same resources needed to finance her development and help us to cope better with the threat of climate change, at a time when many countries on the continent have only just discovered them ...

"We must find a solution that is equitable and fair."

US PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

"We're going to work to ensure markets recognize the true economic value of natural carbon sinks and motivate governments, landowners and stakeholders to prioritize conservation."

SURINAME PRESIDENT CHAN SANTOKHI

"We see double standards creeping in our thinking, whereby those who have already benefited from carbon-driven economies would like to prevent emerging economies to lay similar foundations for the political stability, social development and economic prosperity."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

"The biggest threat from climate change is to Small Island Developing States. For them, it is a matter of life and death. It poses a challenge to their existence."

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN WANG WENBIN

"You can't ask China to cut coal production on the one hand, while at the same time imposing sanctions on Chinese photovoltaic enterprises" - a reference to US sanctions on companies, including solar equipment suppliers, with links to the Xinjiang region, where China rejects Western claims of human rights abuses.

TANZANIAN PRESIDENT SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN

"What we all want to remember is when the drastic climate changes hit, it will choose no location, mighty or weak, poor or rich country."

"The time to act is now."