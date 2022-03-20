At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began, UN says

Reuters
20 March, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 08:43 am

A Ukrainian service member walks past a building destroyed by shelling, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Okhtyrka, in the Sumy region, Ukraine March 14, 2022. Iryna Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS
A Ukrainian service member walks past a building destroyed by shelling, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Okhtyrka, in the Sumy region, Ukraine March 14, 2022. Iryna Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS

The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Saturday that at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of March 18.

Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said.

The real toll is thought to be considerably higher since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities, it said.

