At least 6 dead, 1 missing after ship sinks in Brazil

World+Biz

BSS/XINHUA
17 October, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 10:52 am

Related News

At least 6 dead, 1 missing after ship sinks in Brazil

The six victims were all men, four of whom belonged to the same family

BSS/XINHUA
17 October, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 10:52 am
Photo: Trend News Agency
Photo: Trend News Agency

At least six people died and another one is missing after a ship sank in the Paraguay River in the central-western Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, local authorities reported on Saturday.

The event occurred on Friday afternoon when a strong wind caused the sinking of the ship, which was carrying 21 people, mostly tourists, who had left Rio Verde in Goias state on Oct. 8.

The six victims were all men, four of whom belonged to the same family.

The boat was about 10 kilometers from the city of Corumba and 14 of the people on board were able to swim to safety.

Rescue teams found five bodies on Saturday, in addition to one body found on Friday night. Another person is still missing.

According to the Brazilian Navy, when the ship sank, there were winds of up to 145 kilometers per hour in the area.

ship / Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

15h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

15h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025