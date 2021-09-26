At least 50 killed in fighting for Yemen's Marib: Military sources

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
26 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 04:51 pm

Related News

At least 50 killed in fighting for Yemen's Marib: Military sources

About 400 people have been reported dead in clashes in September for  Marib

BSS/AFP
26 September, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 04:51 pm
Photo: BSS/AFP
Photo: BSS/AFP

At least 50 Huthi rebels and Yemeni pro-government troops have been killed as fighting intensifies for the key city of Marib, military sources said on Sunday. 

Hundreds of people have died this month alone after the Iran-backed rebels renewed their assault on Marib, the government's last stronghold in the oil- rich north. 

"In the past 48 hours, 43 Huthi fighters were killed mostly in coalition  airstrikes" west of Marib, a military source told AFP, while another source  said at least seven loyalists died in fighting. 

About 400 people have been reported dead in clashes in September for  Marib, following a lull in fighting in the region. 

The Huthis initially escalated their efforts to seize Marib in February,  hoping to seize control of the region's oil resources and strengthen their  position in peace talks. 

Yemen's Marib / Huthi rebels

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1d | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives