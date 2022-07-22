At least 18 killed in latest deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro

World+Biz

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 08:56 am

Related News

At least 18 killed in latest deadly police raid in Rio de Janeiro

Reuters
22 July, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 08:56 am
Police officers take positions during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Police officers take positions during an operation against drug gangs in Alemao slums complex, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

At least 18 people died on Thursday during a major police raid in a dense warren of Rio de Janeiro slums, state military police said, in the latest bloody confrontation in Brazil's second-largest city.

Tactical teams from Rio de Janeiro's civil and military police raided the Alemao complex to take down an alleged criminal organization. The group was suspected of involvement in cargo theft and bank robberies and was planning incursions into rival slums, the military police said in a statement.

At least 18 people died in the raid: one police officer, 16 alleged criminals and a female bystander, police said. The operation involved around 400 officers, four aircraft and 10 armored vehicles.

The lopsided death toll ignited fears of rights abuses.

"There are signs of major human rights violations, and the possibility of this being one of the operations with the highest number of deaths in Rio de Janeiro," the state public defender's office said in a statement.

The military police declined comment beyond their statement.

Rio state police forces regularly carry out deadly raids in the city's sprawling slums. President Jair Bolsonaro supports heavy-handed tactics by police in their fight against organized crime, and has said gangsters should "die like cockroaches."

After the raid, locals could be seen bundling injured people into the back of vehicles to be taken to hospital as police watched. Gilberto Santiago Lopes, from the Anacrim Human Rights Commission, said police refused to help.

"We had to carry them away in a beverage truck, and then flag a local resident in their car to take them to hospital," he said. "(The police) don't aim to arrest them, they aim to kill them, so if they're injured, they think they don't deserve help."

Local residents were furious and yelled at the police.

"We're scared to live here," one local screamed after the raid. "Where are we? Afghanistan? In a war? In Iraq? If they want a war, send them to Iraq."

Top News

Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

45m | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

45m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Stock markets in dire straits: Can investors turn elsewhere?

1h | Panorama
Torus Vegan Home Made Food Service. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Top vegan restaurants for the Bangali palette

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

How was the energy crisis of the 70s?

50m | Videos
Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

Countries that are at risk of default after Sri Lanka

50m | Videos
How are people adapting to load shedding?

How are people adapting to load shedding?

50m | Videos
More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

More unrests feared in Sri Lanka

55m | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online