At least 17 migrants dead in shipwreck off Greece's Lesbos

World+Biz

Reuters
06 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 04:11 pm

Related News

At least 17 migrants dead in shipwreck off Greece's Lesbos

Reuters
06 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2022, 04:11 pm
A Greek Coast Guard vessel sails, after a boat carrying migrants sank, off the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 6, 2022. Panagiotis Balaskas/Eurokinissi via REUTERS
A Greek Coast Guard vessel sails, after a boat carrying migrants sank, off the island of Lesbos, Greece, October 6, 2022. Panagiotis Balaskas/Eurokinissi via REUTERS

At least 16 women migrants and one boy died when their vessel sank off the Greek island of Lesbos early on Thursday, in the second maritime disaster involving refugees in the Aegean Sea in under a day, the country's coastguard said.

The sunken boat was carrying about 40 people, the coastguard said, citing people who had been rescued so far. There were 17 bodies recovered, a coast guard official said. Ten women were rescued and around a dozen people were presumed missing.

The boat sank east of Lesbos, which lies close to Turkey's coast.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mittarachi tweeted a call for Turkey to take "immediate action to prevent all irregular departures due to harsh weather conditions.

"Already today many lives lost in the Aegean, people are drowning in unseaworthy vessels. EU must act," he wrote.

In the earlier incident, Greek authorities rescued 80 migrants - among them 18 minors - whose boat sank after hitting a rocky area in stormy waters near the island of Kythira in southern Greece on Wednesday.

According to those rescued, 15 were still missing and a search and rescue operation was being conducted along the wider coast of Lesbos for migrants who may have made it to shore. Three were found trapped in a remote area.

"Strong winds blowing in the area are making our work difficult," coast guard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told state TV ERT.

Greece was at the front line of a European migration crisis in 2015 and 2016, when around a million refugees fleeing war and poverty in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan arrived in the country, mainly via Turkey.

The number of arrivals has fallen sharply since then. But Greek authorities say they have recently seen a sharp increase in attempted entries through the country's islands and land border with Turkey.

On Thursday, Shipping Minister Plakiotakis accused Turkey of not preventing human traffickers from exploiting migrants and urged it to respect a 2016 deal with the European Union to keep refugees and migrants away from Europe.

"As long as the Turkish coast guard does not prevent their actions, traffickers will pile unfortunate people, without safety measures, into boats that cannot withstand the weather conditions," he said.

Turkey says it has ramped up measures in recent years to prevent people smuggling, while repeatedly accusing Greece of pushing back migrants and sinking their boats, something that Athens denies.

migrants dead / migrants / Greece

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

Self-learning made easy: 10 tips for learning more quickly and effectively

4h | Pursuit
Graphic: TBS

Chardike.com: A Korean products platform from a Bangladeshi immersed in Korean culture

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The ills of our banking system

8h | Panorama
Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

Mapping our genetic ties to Neanderthals deserved a Nobel

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

Investing in capital market and mutual funds in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

21h | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

23h | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code