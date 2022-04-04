At least 12 dead in Ecuador prison violence

World+Biz

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 10:07 am

Related News

At least 12 dead in Ecuador prison violence

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says the system is blighted by state abandonment and the absence of a comprehensive policy, as well as poor conditions for inmates

Reuters
04 April, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 10:07 am
A police officer speaks with relatives of inmates at a police checkpoint as they wait for news of their loved ones after a riot broke out at the El Turi prison where several inmates were killed or injured, in Cuenca, Ecuador Apr 3, 2022. Reuters
A police officer speaks with relatives of inmates at a police checkpoint as they wait for news of their loved ones after a riot broke out at the El Turi prison where several inmates were killed or injured, in Cuenca, Ecuador Apr 3, 2022. Reuters

Violence in Ecuadorean prisons, which the government says is related to gang disputes over drug trafficking, killed 316 people last year.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights says the system is blighted by state abandonment and the absence of a comprehensive policy, as well as poor conditions for inmates.

The confrontation at the El Turi prison in the city of Cuenca took place early on Sunday, Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo told journalists.

Prisoners were trying to gain control of the prison's interior, he said.

"Up to now 12 victims have been tallied on the exterior part and in the interior parts work is still being done and an evaluation being made," Carrillo said.

"There is an organization that wants to have absolute power in the interior of the prison and there are some cells which have rebelled against them," he said.

The government is adopting measures to regain control of the prison, Carrillo added. Some 800 police and military personnel as present there, the government said earlier on Sunday.

About 90 inmates were evacuated after the incident, 10 of whom were injured, the head of the penitentiary system, Pablo Ramirez said.

There were no reports of escaped inmates, the government said.

Prison violence / Ecuador

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Rising military spending in the ‘return of geopolitics’

37m | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

22h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

1d | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

How Pak caretaker govt to take shape

13h | Videos
They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

They don’t want to stay in this traditional profession

14h | Videos
Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

Sri Lanka's economic crisis explained

14h | Videos
Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

5
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online