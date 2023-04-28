At least 11 dead after Indonesia ferry capsizes

World+Biz

Reuters
28 April, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 09:17 am

Related News

At least 11 dead after Indonesia ferry capsizes

Reuters
28 April, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 09:17 am
At least 11 dead after Indonesia ferry capsizes

At least 11 people died and one was missing when a ferry capsized off the eastern coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island, the national search and rescue agency said on Friday.

The ferry was carrying about 74 people to the small island of Tanjung Pinang near neighbouring Singapore when it is suspected to have hit a log about 30 minutes after it set sail, officials said.

A search was underway for one person still missing, the rescue agency said, adding that reports were still coming in from witnesses.

Top News

Indonesia / boat capsize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

1h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

RizzGPT's world of possibilities: AR glasses that let you talk to ChatGPT in real-time

36m | Tech
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated their bilateral relations to a &quot;strategic partnership.&quot; Photo: Reuters

A new era of Japan-Bangladesh partnership

1h | Panorama
Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

15h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

16h | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

1h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan