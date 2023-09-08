Leaders' consensus at G20 summit is difficult to predict: EU's Michel

08 September, 2023
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 12:20 pm

Leaders' consensus at G20 summit is difficult to predict: EU's Michel

Speaking in the Indian capital, Michel said the European Union wanted the Group of 20 major economies to focus on global challenges to food and energy security

08 September, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 12:20 pm
European Council President Charles Michel attends a press briefing ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave
European Council President Charles Michel attends a press briefing ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave

It is difficult to predict if leaders of the G20 grouping will reach consensus on a declaration at the end of this weekend's summit in New Delhi, European Council President Charles Michel said on Friday.

Speaking in the Indian capital, Michel said the European Union wanted the Group of 20 major economies to focus on global challenges to food and energy security.

Among issues expected to figure in the G20 talks are Russia's blockade of the passage of grain shipments from Ukraine through the Black Sea, which affects food security in many nations.

Michel did not foresee the summit solving all "major" global problems, he said, but added that the EU wanted the bloc to hasten efforts on goals for sustainable development, and send a message on climate issues and poverty reduction.

