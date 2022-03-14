Kyiv urges West to back Ukraine to 'avert a larger war'

Reuters
14 March, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 07:05 pm

Kyiv urges West to back Ukraine to 'avert a larger war'

Ukraine has repeatedly urged its allies to do more to help it resist the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24. Some Western governments fear that doing so could pull other countries, including NATO member states, into the war

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Mevlut Cavusoglu, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Turkey March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Mevlut Cavusoglu, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Turkey March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the West on Monday to supply Ukraine with weapons and apply more sanctions on Russia to help prevent other countries being dragged into a wider conflict.

Ukraine has repeatedly urged its allies to do more to help it resist the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24. Some Western governments fear that doing so could pull other countries, including NATO member states, into the war.

"To those abroad scared of being 'dragged into WWIII'. Ukraine fights back successfully. We need you to help us fight. Provide us with all necessary weapons," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "Apply more sanctions on Russia and isolate it fully. Help Ukraine force Putin into failure and you will avert a larger war."

