Kyiv mayor orders curfew starting Saturday evening

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, is imposing a curfew from Saturday evening that will run from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. "for more effective defense of the capital and the security of its inhabitants."

The curfew will continue until the morning of 28 February, reports CNN.

"All civilians on the street during the curfew will be considered as members of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

"Please treat the situation with understanding and do not go outside."