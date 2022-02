Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has announced a city-wide curfew.

"Friends! Kyiv is introducing a curfew from today. It will be in force between 22:00 and 07:00," he said, reports BBC.

"It is necessary for the safety of the capital's residents amid military aggression and with martial law in force," Klitschko added.

While public transport will be unavailable during the curfew, metro stations will remain open for use as shelters.