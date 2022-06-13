Kuwait to deport expats over protest against Prophet remarks

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 11:16 am

Kuwait has said that it will deport expatriates who participated in a demonstration against the remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). 

The decision was taken as the protesters violated the laws and regulations of the country which prohibits sit-ins or demonstrations by expatriates in Kuwait, reports the Arab Times.

The authorities are in the process of "arresting expats and referring them to the deportation centre to be deported to their countries", the report added.

The expats will be banned from entering Kuwait again, it said.

The nationality of the expats who protested is not mentioned in the report.

The remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad had triggered massive protests in the Gulf, with Indian envoys in the region summoned by the Arab nations to register strong protests over the issue.

The Indian government has dismissed the remarks as those made by "fringe elements" and that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks on Twitter against the minorities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal for their inflammatory remarks.

 

