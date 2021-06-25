Kremlin views idea for EU summit with Putin 'positively'

Russian President Vladimir Putin waves while walking along Red Square after a military parade on Victory Day, in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin backs an idea to restore dialogue and contacts between Moscow and the European Union, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after France and Germany proposed a summit to try to improve relations.

"Such a dialogue is truly need both to Brussels and Moscow," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We consider such a proposal positively."

France and Germany proposed on Wednesday a EU summit with Putin to try to improve relations, potentially paving the way for the first such meeting since 2014.

Peskov added that there was no preparation for the summit yet.