Kremlin: Ukraine's NATO ambitions remain threat to Russia

Reuters
14 September, 2022, 04:40 pm
14 September, 2022, 04:40 pm

NATO logos are seen at the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
NATO logos are seen at the Alliance headquarters ahead of a NATO Defence Ministers meeting, in Brussels, Belgium, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Ukraine's ongoing ambitions to join the Western NATO military alliance presented a threat to Russia's security and highlighted the necessity for Russia to conduct what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the idea of Ukraine joining NATO was "the main threat" to Russia which "emphasises the relevance and urgent need to ensure our security and our national interests."

Before Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, Moscow was demanding legal guarantees that Ukraine never be admitted to the military alliance.

