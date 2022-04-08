Kremlin says Russia's operation in Ukraine could end 'in foreseeable future'

Reuters
08 April, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 04:49 pm

Kremlin says Russia's operation in Ukraine could end 'in foreseeable future'

Reuters
08 April, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2022, 04:49 pm
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

The Kremlin said on Friday that what it calls Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine could end in the "foreseeable future" since its aims were being achieved and work was being carried out by both the Russian military and Russian peace negotiators.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow understood that some countries that had tried to adopt a balanced position had been subjected to pressure to vote on Thursday to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Council over reports of "gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights" in Ukraine, prompting Moscow to announce it was quitting the body. 

