Kremlin says Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the investigation into the plane crash which killed mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and nine others last week included the possibility that it was caused deliberately.

"It is obvious that different versions are being considered, including the version - you know what we are talking about – let's say, a deliberate atrocity," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov also said that the probe into the plane crash was a Russian investigation, and that there could be no question of an international investigation.