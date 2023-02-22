Kremlin: Russia's main goal is maintaining nuclear parity

World+Biz

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:46 am

Related News

Kremlin: Russia's main goal is maintaining nuclear parity

Reuters
22 February, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 09:46 am
Russian and US state flags fly in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. Photo :Reuters
Russian and US state flags fly in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. Photo :Reuters

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia's main goal was ensuring that nuclear parity with the United States continued to be respected, Russian news agencies reported.

Peskov was speaking hours after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would suspend its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty that caps the number of nuclear warheads both Russia and the United States can deploy.

"The main goal of the president and our country is to make sure that nuclear parity continues," the TASS news agency quoted Peskov as saying in an interview with state news agencies following Putin's address to Russia's two houses of parliament.

The New START treaty was the last nuclear treaty in force between Russia and the United States - the world's two largest nuclear powers.

Peskov said the Kremlin was currently preparing a document on Russia's suspension of the treaty which it would then submit to parliament to formalise the move.

Putin also repealed on Tuesday a law from 2012 outlining Russia's foreign policy which mentioned the New START treaty.

Peskov said the Kremlin would publish a new version of Russia's foreign policy doctrine in the coming days, TASS reported.

US-Russia nuke pact / US-Russia / Nuclear treaty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beekeepers contact the crop farmers beforehand and rent a piece of land beside the croplands where they set up the artificial beehives. Photo: Mumit M

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh 

2h | Panorama
Rhythm and two other prominent cultural clubs at Khulna University, Krishti and Spark performed at the fest

Rhythm organises Inter-University Dance Fest at Khulna University

14h | Pursuit
In the 20th century, Esperanto with its white-green flag alongside a five-pointed star captured the imagination of many. Photo: Wikimedia commons

Esperanto: The story of an artificial language that promotes peace

20h | Panorama
How knowing more than one language boosts your income

How knowing more than one language boosts your income

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

History lives on in celebration

History lives on in celebration

15h | TBS Stories
Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

Pilgrims attend Shiv Chaturdashi fair

17h | TBS Stories
Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

Cycling from India to Shahid Minar square

20h | TBS Today
Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

Tribute to individuals and organizations at the martyr's altar

20h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

4
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

5
BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday
Banking

BB to release new Tk1,000 notes on Thursday

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat