Kim's sister defends North Korea's spy satellite capabilities

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
20 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 10:49 am

Related News

Kim's sister defends North Korea's spy satellite capabilities

BSS/AFP
20 December, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 10:49 am
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Pool/File Photo
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Pool/File Photo

North Korea has developed advanced technologies to take images from space using a spy satellite, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un insisted Tuesday, after experts mocked black-and-white images supposedly taken from space in a weekend launch.

Kim Yo Jong's defense of North Korea's satellite capabilities comes after the isolated country said it conducted an "important final-stage" test for the development of a reconnaisance satellite.

But experts in Seoul quickly raised doubts, saying the quality of the photos -- presumably taken from the satellite -- were too poor.

In a lengthy, vitriolic statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, Kim said it was "too inappropriate and careless" to evaluate Pyongyang's satellite development progress and capability based on the two images.

She insisted a camera installed on the satellite had the "reliability of ground control including attitude control and shooting control command in a suitable space flight environment".

Kim also said the satellite's data transmission devices and encryption processing technology were reliable.

"We carried out a necessary test and reported the significant and satisfying result, which was not lacking," she said.

The development of a military reconnaissance satellite was one of Pyongyang's key defence projects outlined by her elder brother leader Kim Jong Un last year.

North Korea is under biting international sanctions for its nuclear weapons programmes, but peaceful satellite launches are not subject to the same level of restrictions.

Analysts however say developing such a satellite would provide North Korea with cover for testing banned intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), as they share much of the same technology.

Earlier this year, Pyongyang carried out two launches, claiming it was testing components for a reconnaissance satellite, which the United States and South Korea said likely involved components of its new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBMs).

The younger Kim rebuked these claims that the North's satellite launches were thinly disguised firings of banned ICBMs.

"If we develop ICBMs, we will fire ICBMs, and not test long-range rockets disguised as satellites," she said.

Kim also dismissed analysts doubting that the North has the advanced technology needed for the rocket to survive re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere, saying she would explain it in "an easy-to-understand manner" to their naysayers.

"If the atmospheric re-entry technology was insufficient, it would not be possible to receive remote data from the pilot combat unit until the moment of impact," she said.

The weekend's launch comes after a year of unprecedented blitz of weapons tests by North Korea, including the launch of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile the month before.

The United States and South Korea have warned for months that Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.

north korea / Satellite

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

1h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

1h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

3h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

15h | Corporate Talks
।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

15h | TBS Stories
Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan