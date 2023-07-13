Kim vows to boost North Korea's nuclear capability after observing new ICBM launch

World+Biz

AP/UNB
13 July, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 09:39 am

Related News

Kim vows to boost North Korea's nuclear capability after observing new ICBM launch

AP/UNB
13 July, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2023, 09:39 am
General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean &quot;new type&quot; of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on 24 March, 2022 by North Korea&#039;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo
General view during the test firing of what state media report is a North Korean "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this undated photo released on 24 March, 2022 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further bolster his country's nuclear fighting capabilities as he supervised the second test-flight of a new intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the mainland US, state media reported Thursday.

Kim's statement suggested North Korea would ramp up weapons testing activities to expand its arsenal in response to recent US steps to enhance its security commitment to ally South Korea.

"The present unstable situation in which the security environment on the Korean peninsula is being seriously threatened by the hostile forces every moment," Kim said, according to state media. "(That) requires more intense efforts to implement the line of bolstering nuclear war deterrent."

The UN Security Council scheduled an open meeting late Friday afternoon to discuss the ICBM launch at the request of the United States, Albania, France, Japan, Malta and the United Kingdom.

The Korean Central News Agency reported Kim's comments a day after the launch of the Hwasong-18, which was first test-fired in April and which Kim has called the most powerful weapon of his nuclear forces.

The road-mobile ICBM has built-in solid propellant, which makes it more difficult to detect in advance than liquid-fueled missiles.

KCNA said the launch was meant to reconfirm the technical credibility and operational reliability of the missile. Kim called the launch "another important stride" in efforts to boost the North's strategic forces, KCNA said.

According to KCNA, the missile was launched on a high angle to avoid neighboring countries. It flew 74 minutes and a distance of 1,001 kilometers (622 miles) at a maximum altitude of 6,648 kilometers (4,130 miles) before landing in a targeted area in the open waters off the North's east coast.

The missile's flight time is the longest recorded by any weapon launched by North Korea. If launched on a standard trajectory, the missile could fly to the mainland US though some experts say North Korea still has some technologies to master to acquire functioning nuclear-armed missiles.

South Korea, Japan and the United States criticized North Korea over the launch that they said posed a threat to regional and international peace. Adam Hodge, a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, said in a statement that the US will take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the American homeland and South Korean and Japanese allies.

Kim set for unspecified tasks for the North's national defense sector, saying North Korea will take "a series of stronger military offensive" until the US and South Korea "admit their shameful defeat of their useless hostile policy toward (North Korea) in despair and give up their policy."

That signals Kim will intensify his push to modernize his missile arsenals with sophisticated weapons like the Hwasong-18. Other weapons on Kim's publicly stated wish list are a multi-warhead missile, a hypersonic weapon, a spy satellite and a nuclear-powered submarine.

North Korea has been focusing on reinforcing its nuclear capability after Kim's high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with then President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019 due to disputes over US-led sanctions on North Korea.

KCNA accused the US and South Korea of recently taking "frantic confrontation attempts" and bringing "a new chain of nuclear crises" on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea often issues such harsh, warlike rhetoric in times of tensions with its rivals. The KCNA dispatch cited a US-South Korean agreement to strengthen the allies' deterrence capabilities such as the periodic docking of a US nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea and the establishment of a new bilateral nuclear consultative group, whose inaugural meeting is slated for next week in Seoul.

The United States has expanded military drills with South Korea and taken steps to enhance "regular visibility" of US strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula in response to the North's advancing nuclear arsenal. North Korea conducted about 100 missile tests since the start of last year. Experts say Kim eventually aims to use his enlarged arsenal to win greater concessions in future diplomacy with the United States.

Wednesday's ICBM launch came two days after Kim's sister and senior adviser, Kim Yo Jong, threatened "shocking" consequences to protest what she called provocative United States reconnaissance activity near its territory. The US and South Korean government dismissed the North's accusation groundless and urged it to refrain from escalatory actions.

north korea / ICBM

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 12 pm, Fakirapool to Kakrail and the surrounding areas were jam-packed with BNP activists. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Infighting, enthusiasm and poor signal: Inside the highly anticipated AL-BNP rallies

3h | Panorama
Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Professor AHM Mustafizur Rahman: French accolade for lifetime research on sustainable agriculture

1d | Panorama
For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

For Nato, the Ukraine question has no right answer

1d | Panorama
Andreas Kluth/Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

BNP is conspiring to come to power with the help of foreigners

13h | TBS Today
The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

The New York Times to shut down its century-old sports desk

14h | TBS SPORTS
Shakib at the new milestone club

Shakib at the new milestone club

17h | TBS SPORTS
Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

Danish firms offer $1.3b for offshore wind energy project

20h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar