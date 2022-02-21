Killed 5 'saboteurs' who crossed from Ukraine: Russian army

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 08:06 pm

Killed 5 'saboteurs' who crossed from Ukraine: Russian army

The Russian military said: "As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed."

TBS Report
21 February, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 08:06 pm
Photo :BSS/AFP
Photo :BSS/AFP

The Russian military said Monday that it had killed five "saboteurs" who crossed from Ukrainian territory, the latest claim fuelling tensions along Moscow's border with Ukraine.

"As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed," the military said in a statement, adding the incident occurred near the village of Mityakinskaya in the Rostov region at 06:00 am, reports Al Jazeera.

Ukraine rejected the report, calling it fake news, and said no Ukrainian forces were present in the region where the incident was alleged to have taken place.

Interfax cited the Russian military as saying that Ukrainian armed vehicles had been destroyed.

