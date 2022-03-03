Kherson state administration building captured

Medics walk outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Russian troops have completely captured the Kherson regional state administration building, the head of the administration, Hennadiy Lahuta, has reported on Facebook.

"However, we have not given up our duties," Lahuta wrote, reports BBC.

"The regional operational staff, which I head, continues to work and address pressing issues to help residents of the region.

"We are waiting for humanitarian aid."

He added: "Please don't believe in fakes and don't panic."