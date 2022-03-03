Kherson state administration building captured
Russian troops have completely captured the Kherson regional state administration building, the head of the administration, Hennadiy Lahuta, has reported on Facebook.
"However, we have not given up our duties," Lahuta wrote, reports BBC.
"The regional operational staff, which I head, continues to work and address pressing issues to help residents of the region.
"We are waiting for humanitarian aid."
He added: "Please don't believe in fakes and don't panic."