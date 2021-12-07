Kenyan "rogue" policeman kills five in rampage

World+Biz

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 01:34 pm

Related News

Kenyan "rogue" policeman kills five in rampage

Reuters
07 December, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 01:34 pm
Kenyan &quot;rogue&quot; policeman kills five in rampage

A Kenyan police officer shot dead five people in a rampage through the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday and then shot and killed himself, the police Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

The officer first shot and killed his wife at their home before setting off with his service-issued AK-47 rifle to shoot dead another four people, the directorate said on its Twitter account, describing the shooter as a "rogue officer".

Three of the men who were killed were mourners who had just attended preparations for a funeral, the DCI said.

"After killing the three, the cop then turned his rifle at two boda boda (motorcycle) riders, one of whom lost his life while undergoing treatment," police said.

Francis Wahome, the officer in charge of Nairobi's Dagoretti area, had earlier confirmed the incident and put the number of people the officer killed at six. A police report had also put the number of dead at six.

Angry residents near where the incident took place later set fire to tyres on a road in a protest against the violence, a Reuters witness said.

In a 2010 incident, a police officer in Siakago town, 120 km (74 miles) northeast of Nairobi, shot 10 people dead including two of his colleagues.

A police spokesman said at the time the officer tried to shoot himself but had run out of ammunition, forcing him to surrender to police.

Top News

Kenya / Policeman / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

3h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

5h | Panorama
Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

1d | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

17h | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

18h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

18h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status