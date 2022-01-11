Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrest

World+Biz

Reuters
11 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 12:32 pm

Related News

Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrest

Tokayev has said Islamist militants from regional nations and Afghanistan

Reuters
11 January, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 12:32 pm
Municipal workers clean the streets near the main square after the mass protests triggered by fuel price increase, in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 10, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Municipal workers clean the streets near the main square after the mass protests triggered by fuel price increase, in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 10, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Security forces in Kazakhstan have detained 9,900 people regarding last week's unrest, the interior ministry of the central Asian nation said on Tuesday.

The news comes as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who called the violence a coup attempt, is set to nominate a new prime minister in an address to parliament later in the day.

The oil-rich former Soviet republic says government buildings were attacked in several major cities after initially peaceful protests against hikes in the price of car fuel turned violent.

Tokayev has said Islamist militants from regional nations and Afghanistan, as well as the Middle East, were among the attackers.

He dismissed his cabinet amid the unrest, along with a number of security officials and detained on suspicion of treason the most senior among them, Karim Masimov, a former head of the national security committee.

Kazakhstan / unrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Washington needs an economic policy for Asia—one that tries to do actual good for the region instead of furthering only abstract US interests. Photo: Bloomberg

America’s Asia strategy has reached a dead end

1h | Panorama
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

‘The Directorate of Environment needs a complete overhaul’

2h | Panorama
Roja&#039;s products are a fusion of desi and foreign cuisine and till date they have launched 20+ products in the market. Photo: Courtesy

Can Roja convince Bangladeshis to fall in love with seafood snacks?

4h | Panorama
Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

19h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of Strawberry

Health benefits of Strawberry

3h | Videos
Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

16h | Videos
Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

Energy subsidy demand surging but funds made available trifle

16h | Videos
Emerald Oil, a comeback story

Emerald Oil, a comeback story

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment