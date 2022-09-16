Kanye West seeks to end apparel partnership with Gap

World+Biz

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 10:25 am

Related News

Kanye West seeks to end apparel partnership with Gap

Reuters
16 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 16 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Kanye West. Photo: Collected
Kanye West. Photo: Collected

Kanye West's lawyers on Thursday sent a letter to Gap Inc notifying the apparel chain that the rapper and fashion designer was terminating his partnership with the company, saying it failed to meet its obligations under the contract.

Gap breached its agreement with West by not selling the Yeezy Gap-branded products at its brick-and-mortar outlets and failing to open dedicated stores for the brand, the letter, viewed by Reuters, said.

The company can sell existing Yeezy Gap stocks until the sell-off period, the letter said. Shares in the Banana Republic parent closed 3.6% lower on Thursday.

Gap declined to comment on the matter.

West, known as Ye, in 2020 signed a 10-year deal with Gap to create a line of clothing under the Yeezy Gap brand. The first product from the line - a blue puffer jacket - sold out within hours of launch in June 2021.

"Gap left (Kanye) no choice but to terminate their agreement ... Ye will now promptly move forward to make up for lost time by opening Yeezy retail stores," West's lawyer Nicholas Gravante Jr said.

However, Gap Brand President and Chief Executive Mark Breitbard said in an internal memo seen by Reuters that the company would wind down the partnership with Kanye as the parties were not aligned on how to work together to deliver their vision.

Ties between West and Gap have been increasingly strained recently. Earlier this month, West threatened to walk away from the brand. 

"Kanye's decision...will come as a blow to the brand, which had pinned its hopes on Kanye's magic to help revitalize interest in its ailing business," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData.

Gap has been struggling to protect margins and pull in sales, blaming inflation and outdated styles at its Old Navy brand. 

Kanye West / gap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A piece of World War II history in Chattogram

1h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

The magic of London

3h | Explorer
A significant number of people took notice of the new kind of Bangla cinema arriving in the theatres. The result is a new surge of audiences coming to see these films. Photo: Courtesy

Hawa, Poran get theatre owners excited about the future of Bangladeshi cinema

3h | Splash
A bicycle made by Bikesmith, the one and only handmade bicycle production house in Bangladesh. Noman Shaikat, a diploma engineer, started the company from scratch with a starting capital of Tk3 lakh only. Photo: Courtesy

Wheels of change: Handmade, eco-friendly bicycles take country by storm

3h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

How to go from Bandarban to Nilachal

1h | Videos
How to safeguard disaster affected people

How to safeguard disaster affected people

2h | Videos
Traffic police making the impossible possible

Traffic police making the impossible possible

2h | Videos
Cozy rainy day recipes

Cozy rainy day recipes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

6
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation