Japan fans clean up stadium after win over Germany

World+Biz

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 09:21 am

Related News

Japan fans clean up stadium after win over Germany

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 09:21 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Japan's win over Germany could have meant a night-long celebration for its fan, however, the Samurai Blue had other plans before celebrating their victory. 

By the time these football matches are over, the stands are left with trays, cups, food, and all types of litter.  

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

However, that was not the scene after Japan's victory. 

The Japanese fans were seen tidying up after themselves at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, reports BBC. 

They were seen doing the same during the World Cup in Russia four years ago. Japan's fans also took it upon themselves to clean up after the game Qatar and Ecuador- a match their team wasn't involved in.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In 2018, Scott North, a professor of sociology at Osaka University, told the BBC that tidying up is a way Japanese people "demonstrate pride in their way of life".

"Cleaning up after football matches is an extension of basic behaviours that are taught in school, where the children clean their school classrooms and hallways," he said.

Japan is set to play against Costa Rica in their next Group E fixture on Sunday. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News

Japan / FIFA 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

22m | Panorama
A plan led by G7 countries, dubbed &quot;Global Shield,&quot; was also launched during the conference, but critics called it a &quot;distraction&quot; from a real loss and damage fund. Photo: DW

COP27 'loss and damage' fund: What's in it for South Asia?

19h | Panorama
Md Nazmul Avi Hossain &amp; Dr Iyanatul Islam. Illustration: TBS

The risks of obsessing over controlling inflation

21h | Panorama
The craft involves using fingers and nails delicately. But sometimes Jibon uses modified chopsticks for the job too. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Of Jibon and sand: Inside the world of sand art animation in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

11h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

11h | Videos
Son of Liberian president wins US

Son of Liberian president wins US

12h | Videos
Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

Protests spreading in Iran despite crackdown

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka