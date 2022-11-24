Japan fans clean up stadium after win over Germany

Japan's win over Germany could have meant a night-long celebration for its fan, however, the Samurai Blue had other plans before celebrating their victory.

By the time these football matches are over, the stands are left with trays, cups, food, and all types of litter.

However, that was not the scene after Japan's victory.

This is class from the Japan fans 🇯🇵👏



Cleaning up in the stadium after the Germany game.#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/TavpGQSX4N— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 23, 2022

The Japanese fans were seen tidying up after themselves at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar, reports BBC.

They were seen doing the same during the World Cup in Russia four years ago. Japan's fans also took it upon themselves to clean up after the game Qatar and Ecuador- a match their team wasn't involved in.

In 2018, Scott North, a professor of sociology at Osaka University, told the BBC that tidying up is a way Japanese people "demonstrate pride in their way of life".

"Cleaning up after football matches is an extension of basic behaviours that are taught in school, where the children clean their school classrooms and hallways," he said.

Japan is set to play against Costa Rica in their next Group E fixture on Sunday.