Japanese mourn ex-PM Shinzo Abe a day after his assassination

World+Biz

Reuters
09 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

Japanese mourn ex-PM Shinzo Abe a day after his assassination

Reuters
09 July, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 09:55 am
Japanese mourn ex-PM Shinzo Abe a day after his assassination

A steady stream of mourners on Saturday visited the scene of the bloody assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's in the western city of Nara, an unusual act of political violence that has shocked the nation.

Japan's longest serving modern leader was gunned down while making a campaign speech on Friday morning by a 41-year-old man, in an attack decried by the political establishment as an attack on democracy itself.

"I'm just shocked that this kind of thing happened in Nara," said Natsumi Niwa, a 50-year-old housewife, said after offering flowers with her 10-year-old son near the scene of the killing at a downtown train station.

Abe, a conservative and architect of the "Abenomics" policies aimed at reflating the Japanese economy, inspired the name of her son, Masakuni, with his rallying cry of Japan as a "beautiful nation", Niwa said. "Kuni" means nation in Japanese.

Campaigning resumed on the final day of electioneering before polling for the upper house of parliament, which is expected to deliver victory to the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, an Abe protege.

Police scrambled to establish the motive and method of Abe's killer.

"A wave of sympathy votes now could boost the margin of victory," James Brady, vice president at advisory firm Teneo, wrote in a note. The Liberal Democratic Party, where Abe retained considerable influence, had already been expected to gain seats before the assassination.

Abe's death has raised questions about the security measures for public figures in Japan, where politicians commonly make direct appeals to voters outside train stations and supermarkets during campaigning season.

Many parties will hold back senior figures from making speeches on Saturday - an important stamp of approval for candidates - but campaigning will go ahead to demonstrate a resolution not to bow to violence, NHK reported.

A scion of a political family who became Japan's youngest post-war premier, Abe was rushed to a Nara hospital following the shooting. He did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead about five and a half hours after the late-morning attack.

A motorcade thought to be carrying the body of the slain politician left the hospital early on Saturday. It is thought to be heading for his Tokyo residence, local media reported.

Japan / Shinzo Abe's assassination / Shinzo Abe shooting / Shinzo Abe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How high energy prices stimulate energy efficiency and conservation

How high energy prices stimulate energy efficiency and conservation

1h | Panorama
First look: Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo

First look: Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo

1h | Wheels
In pictures: Vespa World Day 2022

In pictures: Vespa World Day 2022

32m | Wheels
Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

1d | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

1d | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

1d | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty