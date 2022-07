Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stands in front of Japan's national flag after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) annual party convention in Tokyo, Japan, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

The Japanese government is preparing to hold a state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe this autumn, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Abe was shot dead while making an election speech in the western city of Nara last week.