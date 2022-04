A Ukrainian residing in Japan shows a placard during a protest rally denouncing Russia over its actions in Ukraine, near Russian embassy in Tokyo on Feb 23, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato

Japan has decided to expel some Russian diplomats, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, quoting multiple people connected with the matter.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a news conference at 6:00 pm local time (0900 GMT) at which he is expected to announce additional Japanese sanctions on Russia.