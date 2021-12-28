Japan agrees to launch military hotline with China next year
Japan's defence minister Nobuo Kishi agreed to launch a military hotline with China next year, Japan's government spokesperson said on Tuesday, citing recent talks between Kishi and his Chinese counterpart.
Kishi held a video call with Wei Fenghe on Monday where the Japanese defence chief stressed the importance of stability in the Taiwan strait, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.