Jan De Nul recognised by Voka and IADC

Belgian contractor Jan De Nul Group, a contractor for dredging works as part of a planned series of improvement for the Port of Payra in southern Bangladesh, once again have been recognised by VOKA and IADC.

Voka East Flanders honoured Jan De Nul with the Voka Charter for Sustainable Entrepreneurship on 15 September.

JDN received the Safety Award 2021 from the sector federation IADC on 16 September.

Voka Charter for Sustainable Entrepreneurship 2021

With its Voka Charter for Sustainable Entrepreneurship the entrepreneurs network Voka East Flanders supports provincial organisations in achieving their sustainability goals. The Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (SDGs) set the universal framework for this. For the fourth year in a row, Jan De Nul has received this recognition for its sustainability plan.

Isabelle Herteleer, CSR Coordinator at Jan De Nul Group: "Our participation in the Voka Charter for Sustainable Entrepreneurship encourages us to understand the SDGs and to apply them within our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. The charter helps us to make the SDGs tangible for our employees within our activities. During the past year, we have taken deliberate steps to address all facets of the SDGs in a well-founded manner, especially focussing on energy, emissions and climate."

IADC Safety Award 2021

Every year, the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) honours one member company and one sector supplier with its IADC Safety Award, a recognition of special achievements in the field of safety. This way, IADC wants to encourage the industry to make the sector even safer by continuous operational improvements. Just like 3 editions ago, Jan De Nul won the award once again this year, with its entry of the bollard step. The winners were honoured during the digital General Meeting of IADC on 16 September.

The bollard step has been invented by the crew of the DN46 multicat to increase the safety during maritime transfers. The step uses existing mooring bollards to create a safe platform. This simple and smart solution is adaptable to different situations, easy to use and requires little maintenance. Discover how it works.

Recently, Jan De Nul Group and Payra Port Authority (PPA) have signed a contract worth half a billion Euros to kick off the next dredging phase of Payra Port. The agreement is the result of five years of preparations and development planning, after both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in May 2016.