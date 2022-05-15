Italy prevents pro-Russian hacker attacks during Eurovision contest

World+Biz

Reuters
15 May, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 04:40 pm

Related News

Italy prevents pro-Russian hacker attacks during Eurovision contest

Reuters
15 May, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 04:40 pm
Spectators watch the final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Spectators watch the final of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, May 14, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Italian police thwarted hacker attacks by pro-Russian groups during the 10 May semi-final and Saturday final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, authorities said on Sunday.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the contest with their entry "Stefania", riding a wave of public support to claim an emotional victory that was welcomed by the country's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. 

During voting and the performances, the police cybersecurity department blocked several cyber attacks on network infrastructure by the "Killnet" hacker group and its affiliate "Legion", police said.

The police also gathered information from the pro-Russian group's Telegram channels to prevent other critical events and identified the attacks' geographic location.

On 11 May, "Killnet" claimed an attack on the websites of several Italian institutions, including the Senate, Italy's upper house of parliament, and the National Health Institute (ISS), ANSA news agency reported. 

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, many Western governments have raised alert levels in anticipation of possible cyber attacks on IT systems and infrastructure.

Russia routinely denies it carries out offensive cyber operations.

Top News

Russian hacking group / Italy / Hacking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk shows some buyer’s remorse with Twitter

4h | Panorama
If styled right, maternity outfits can give you the utmost comfort without compromising the look. Photos: Courtesy

Pregnancy fashion wear: Style in comfort

7h | Mode
Representational image

6 tricks to make your eyes look bigger

5h | Mode
Akleh was wearing her flak jacket marked with “PRESS” - which is meant to protect journalists covering war zones from violence and injury. But in this case, it did not. Photo: Reuters

Died or killed? When language hides the reality of the Palestinian plight  

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Stand up Dhaka’ exhibition begins

‘Stand up Dhaka’ exhibition begins

1h | Videos
Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

Are you taking care of your coloured hair?

4h | Videos
How to present yourself for a job interview

How to present yourself for a job interview

7h | Videos
PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

PK Halder: The scammer who never changed

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

3
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

4
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April