It is rewarding to observe a modern, connected Commonwealth: Queen Elizabeth 

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has said it is rewarding for her to see a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth across the globe.

"Today, it is rewarding to observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time," she said in a statement marking Commonwealth Day Monday (14 March).

That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved, said the Queen.

She noted that the Commonwealth family of nations continues to be a point of connection, cooperation and friendship.

"In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all," she added.

Queen Elizabeth further expressed hope that the nations can deepen their resolve to support and serve one another, and endeavour to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good for many generations to come.