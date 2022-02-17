ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote against CEO Cook's bonus

World+Biz

Reuters
17 February, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 10:50 am

Related News

ISS urges Apple shareholders to vote against CEO Cook's bonus

In total, he earned $98.7 million in 2021, compared with $14.8 million a year earlier

Reuters
17 February, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 10:50 am
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook watches customers awaiting the grand opening of the new Apple Carnegie Library store in Washington, US, May 11, 2019. Photo :Reuters
Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook watches customers awaiting the grand opening of the new Apple Carnegie Library store in Washington, US, May 11, 2019. Photo :Reuters

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged Apple Inc investors to vote against Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's remuneration, citing concerns around the magnitude and structure of his equity award.

Apple will hold its annual shareholder meeting in the first week of March.

"There are significant concerns regarding the design and magnitude of the equity award made to CEO Cook in FY21... Half of the award lacks performance criteria," ISS said in a letter on Wednesday.

Cook took home $3 million in salary in 2021. In addition, he received $82.3 million in stock awards, $12 million for hitting Apple's targets, $1.4 million for air travel, 401(k) plan, insurance premiums and others.

In total, he earned $98.7 million in 2021, compared with $14.8 million a year earlier.

He received 333,987 restricted stock units, in his first stock grant since 2011 as part of a long-term equity plan. He will be eligible to receive additional units in 2023.

ISS valued Cook's 2021 equity award at $75 million. His pay was 1,447 times that of the average employee at the tech giant, according to a filing disclosed in January.

"Half of the $75 million award is purely time-based, and the award would continue to vest in full in the event of his retirement," ISS wrote.

Apple declined to comment and referred to the company's proxy filing detailing Cook's performance-based compensation.

Top News

ISS / Tim Cook / Apple / Shareholder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

54m | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

2h | Pursuit
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

2h | Panorama
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

14h | Videos
Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

16h | Videos
RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

16h | Videos
Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work