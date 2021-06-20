Israel’s Bennett warns against nuclear talks with Iran’s 'hangmen regime'

World+Biz

Reuters
20 June, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 04:25 pm

Related News

Israel’s Bennett warns against nuclear talks with Iran’s 'hangmen regime'

Raisi, who is under US sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as expected on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions

Reuters
20 June, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 04:25 pm
Naftali Bennett, Israeli parliament member from the Yamina party, gives a statement at the Knesset, Israel&#039;s parliament, in Jerusalem, June 6, 2021. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Naftali Bennett, Israeli parliament member from the Yamina party, gives a statement at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, June 6, 2021. Menahem Kahana/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Israel condemned on Sunday the election of hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, saying his would be a "regime of brutal hangmen" with which world powers should not negotiate a new nuclear deal.

Raisi, who is under US sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as expected on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, convening his first televised cabinet session since taking office last week, described Raisi's ascent as enabled by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rather than by a free and popular vote.

"Raisi's election is, I would say, the last chance for world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement, and understand who they are doing business with," said Bennett in a statement he read out first in Hebrew and then in English.

"A regime of brutal hangmen must never be allowed to have weapons of mass-destruction," he said. "Israel's position will not change on this."

Raisi has never publicly addressed allegations around his role in what Washington and rights groups have called the extrajudicial executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.

Bennett, a nationalist atop of a cross-partisan coalition, has hewed to the opposition of his conservative predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, whose caps on projects with bomb-making potential Israel deemed too lax.

The former US administration of Donald Trump agreed with Israel and quit the deal. Current President Joe Biden wants a US return to the deal. Iran denies seeking nuclear weaponry.

Iran / Iran Nuclear Programme / Israel / Naftali Bennett

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

6h | Videos
Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

Youngone to have country’s largest rooftop solar plant

6h | Videos
Why is money laundering happening?

Why is money laundering happening?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

TBS Today: Bhomra land port faces Tk 319 crore revenue deficit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident
Bangladesh

1 killed, 5 injured in Banani road accident