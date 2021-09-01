Israel says US Afghan withdrawal ‘right’ move, badly done

Taliban fighters train with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan Jul 14, 2009. REUTERS

Israel's foreign minister said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was "probably the right decision" but implemented in the wrong manner and its impact on regional security not yet clear.

"It didn't happen the way it was supposed to happen," Yair Lapid told foreign media during a briefing in Jerusalem, repors the BBC.

"It was probably the right decision maybe that wasn't performed in the right manner."

Lapid, a centrist and the key player who forged Israel's eight-party coalition government that took power in June, responded to concern that the US Afghanistan pullout pointed to waning American interest in the wider region.