Israel says US Afghan withdrawal ‘right’ move, badly done

World+Biz

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 08:20 pm

Related News

Israel says US Afghan withdrawal ‘right’ move, badly done

“It didn’t happen the way it was supposed to happen,” Yair Lapid told foreign media during a briefing in Jerusalem

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 08:20 pm
Taliban fighters train with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan Jul 14, 2009. REUTERS
Taliban fighters train with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan Jul 14, 2009. REUTERS

Israel's foreign minister said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan was "probably the right decision" but implemented in the wrong manner and its impact on regional security not yet clear.

"It didn't happen the way it was supposed to happen," Yair Lapid told foreign media during a briefing in Jerusalem, repors the BBC.

"It was probably the right decision maybe that wasn't performed in the right manner."

Lapid, a centrist and the key player who forged Israel's eight-party coalition government that took power in June, responded to concern that the US Afghanistan pullout pointed to waning American interest in the wider region.

South Asia

Israel / USA / Afghanistan / Taliban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

4h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

4h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

4h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks