Israel lifts Jericho blockade after 3 days

The Israeli Army lifted the three-day blockade on the Palestinian city of Jericho located in east of occupied West Bank on Thursday (2 March).

Strict movement restrictions were forced after the Israeli forces reportedly shot a Palestinian man named Mahmoud Jamal Hassan Hamdan (22) during a raid on the Aqabet Jaber refugee camp in Jericho, reports Al Jazeera.

Israeli forces claimed that Hamdan was a suspect responsible for a shooting that killed a former Israeli soldier and American descendent Elan Ganeles (26).

A general strike swept through Jericho Thursday in protest of Hamdan's killing, while the Israeli army removed checkpoints and roadblocks it had placed at the city's entrances, severely restricting the movement of thousands of Palestinians as they searched for the shooter.